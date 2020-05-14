PS4 sells 13.6M units in fiscal year

Sony Corp. this week said it sold more than 13 million PlayStation 4 units in the fiscal year amid a decline in revenue from the Game and Network Services division.

The company said it sold 13.6 million PS4 units and 245 million units of software for the fiscal year ending Mar. 2020. It sold 1.5 million PS4 units and 69.6 million units of PS4 software in Q4.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $18.19 billion, a 14.4 percent decline from the year prior. It held a operating income of $2.18 billion for the fiscal year, a 23.4 percent decline from the year prior.

PS4 sales have totaled 110.4 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.2 billion units to date.

PS Plus members totaled 41.5 million.