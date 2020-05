Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a turn-based RPG that includes a new ring-based battle system to help Mario defeat King Olly.

A new ability called 1000-Fold Arms will allow Mario to stretch and pull the landscape to reveal new locations or help solve puzzles.

The final game will include mini-game events.

It will be sold July 17.