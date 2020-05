1C Online Games Ltd. this week released Ion Fury to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Developed by 3D Realms, Ion Fury is an old-school single-player first-person shooter set in a cyberpunk metropole.

The final game features seven zones, multi-path levels, and hand-crafted textures and sprites.

It sells at $24.99.