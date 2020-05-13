Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service May 15

Microsoft Corp. this week will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass Console service.

Titles to leave the service May 15 include Black Desert, DOOM, Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Metal Gear Survive, The Banner Saga, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.