Resident Evil 3 No. 6 PSN download in Apr.

Sony Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 3 for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top download title in the month of Apr. at the PlayStation Network division.

In Apr., Resident Evil 3 ranked as the No. 6 PS4 PSN download.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

The title shipped two million units to global retail five days post release.

The company said digital sales accounted for nearly 50 percent of sales.