Dell deploys 10th Gen Intel Core XPS 15, XPS 17

Dell Inc. this week released the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 notebooks that feature 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

The XPS 15 includes a 16:10 15.6-inch display and new up-firing speakers. Custom options include 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q and up to 25-hour battery life.

The XPS 17 includes a 17-inch 4-sided InfinityEdge display. Custom options include 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q, a new thermal design for increased airflow.

Both notebooks are constructed from machined aluminum.

The XPS 15 starts at $1,299.99 and the XPS 17 starts at $1,499.99.