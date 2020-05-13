Deep Rock Galactic 1.0, Super Mega Baseball 3, Thy Sword drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 13 include Deep Rock Galactic 1.0, Island Saver: Dinosaur Island, Potata: Fairy Flower, Super Mega Baseball 3, and Thy Sword.

Deep Rock Galactic 1.0 is a 1 to 4 player co-op first-person shooter, Island Saver: Dinosaur Island is a first-person action adventure title, Potata: Fairy Flower is an adventure platform game, Super Mega Baseball 3 is a baseball simulation game, and Thy Sword is a hack and slash title with procedural generated levels.

Deep Rock Galactic 1.0 is Xbox One X Enhanced.