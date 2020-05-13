Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered No. 5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top download title in Apr. at the PlayStation Network.

In Apr., Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered ranked as the No. 5 PS4 PSN download.

Developed by Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a remaster of the 2009 single-player campaign.

The remaster includes 4K support, improved textures, animations, physically-based rendering, and high-dynamic range lighting.