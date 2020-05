Aspyr Media this week released Star Wars Episode 1: Racer for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer includes revamped controls, high-resolution FMV sequences, and Trophies for PS4.

The final game includes 25 characters and split-screen local multiplayer functionality.

It sells at $14.99.

The title was originally released to the Nintendo 64 and the PC in 1999.