Final Fantasy VII Remake No. 1 PSN download in Apr.

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 ranked top download title in Apr. at the PlayStation Network division.

In Apr., Final Fantasy VII Remake ranked as the No. 1 PS4 PSN download.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.