Halo 2: Anniversary to deploy to Xbox Game Pass, PC

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Halo 2: Anniversary for the Xbox Game Pass for PC and the PC.

Halo 2: Anniversary, to be sold May 12, will include 60 frames-per-second and 4K fidelity, online PvP, online co-op, new features, optimizations, customization options.

The Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo: Reach, and Halo 4.

The Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is sold at $39.99. Each title is sold separately at $9.99.