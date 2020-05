Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Bandai Namco Publisher Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Code Vein, Soulcalibur VI, Jump Force, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dark Souls III, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Tekken 7, and ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS.

The sale is valid until May 11.