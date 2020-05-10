Sold the iPhone 11, downsized to the iPhone SE

After one week of owning the iPhone SE, I have sold the iPhone 11. The SE’s flagship-level power combined with its small form factor and low price point had rendered the iPhone 11 unnecessary as my daily driver.

Performance

Using the SE, the performance level has not been compromised thanks to the A13 Bionic CPU. Taken from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the A13 Bionic makes the iPhone SE blazing fast, at times exceeding the performance of the 11 in opening common apps like Twitter and Instagram. Besides common apps, gaming performance is also on par with the iPhone 11 series, with graphics-intensive games running at 60 frames-per-second.

Size

The iPhone 11’s width and weight made it a bit unwieldy, which made the switch to the iPhone SE a joy. It feels great in the hand, is lightweight, and fits the front pocket to make it easy to take out when needed. For calls, emails, texts, some networking apps, and some video, it’s the perfect size to get the job done.

Price

At $399, or $300 less than the iPhone 11, the SE excels in value. The iPhone SE’s top-of-the-line chipset will allow it to receive software updates for the next five years, just like the iPhone 11 series. Knowing that the SE will be able have the same features, performance, and security updates as the iPhone 11 cemented its fate to be sold.

To be clear, the iPhone 11 is a great phone. It never failed on me once, and its dual-lens camera setup, Night mode, and long battery life will be missed. However, the performance, size, and price have the made the iPhone SE my default phone, and one that’s been a pleasure to downsize to.