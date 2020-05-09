Scarlet Nexus to trek PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week announced Scarlet Nexus for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the ‘Tales of’ series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game is said to include a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.

Scarlet Nexus will utilize Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.