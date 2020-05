Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X at launch.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a new chapter in the Yakuza series that includes a new protagonist and a turn-based RPG battle system.

The final game includes a large-scale setting of Ijincho in Yokohama.

It has sold more than 400,000 units in Japan and Asia.

The Xbox Series X will be sold this holiday.