Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the NIS America Golden Week 2020 Sale.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include GOD WARS The Complete Legend, Penny-Punching Princess The Lost Child, Disgaea 1 Complete, Disgaea 5 Complete, Lapis x Labyrinth, The Caligula Effect: Overdose, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, Culdcept Revolt, and RPG Maker Fes.

The sale is valid until May 10.