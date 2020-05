Lenovo this week announced the ThinkPad E14 and the ThinkPad E15, which will include new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 will include up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPUs with Radeon Graphics.

The ThinkPad E14 and E15 will be sold in June starting at $639.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads for use in thin and light notebook products.