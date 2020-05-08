Final Fantasy VII Remake No. 8 at UK retail in May 2 sales

GfK Chart-Track this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 8 the week prior.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.

The title sold 3.5 million units at global retail in three days post launch.