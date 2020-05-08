Duke of Defense, Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020, Fury Unleashed drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 8 include Duke of Defense, Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020, Fury Unleashed, Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes, SuperMash, Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition, and Ghost Files 2: Memory of a Crime.

Duke of Defense is a tower defense title, Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 is a pixel-art ski title, Fury Unleashed is an action platform game, Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes is a turn-based strategy game, SuperMash is a game creation title, Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition is an action adventure RPG game, and Ghost Files 2: Memory of a Crime is a hidden object puzzle title.