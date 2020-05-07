Nintendo records $842M profit in Q4

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week recorded an operating profit of $842 million in Q4.

Between Jan. to Mar., the Nintendo Switch sold 2.27 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 45.59 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo Switch sales totaled 21.03 million units for the fiscal year.

The hardware has sold 55.77 million units to date.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 70,000 hardware units and sold 890,000 software units in the quarter. The company forecasts 650,000 hardware units sold and 4.5 software units sold this fiscal year.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.77 million units to date.