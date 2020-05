Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Ubisoft Action & Adventure Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The Ubisoft Action & Adventure Sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Starlink: Battle for Atlus Deluxe Edition, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Trials Rising, and Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

The sale ends May 11.