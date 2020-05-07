Microsoft to deploy Surface Book 3

Microsoft Corp. this week announced the Surface Book 3, the latest version of its hybrid performance notebook.

The Surface Book 3 will include new 10th Generation Intel Core CPU options that offer up to 50 percent more performance than the Surface Book 2. The base model includes the Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU.

Graphics card options will include the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660i with 6GB GDDR6 memory. The base model includes Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

Battery life will range from 15.5 to 17.5 hours.

The final product will include a 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, USB-C, USB-A and a full-size SD card slot.

The Surface Book 3 will start at $1,599.99. It will be sold May 21.