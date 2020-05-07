Apple stores reopen in Australia

Apple Inc. this week reopened stores in Australia following a global closures in Mar.

A total of 21 stores reopened this week with the exception of Apple Sydney, which closed in Jan. due to renovations.

Reopened stores will adhere to new guidelines, including the requirement of customers to wear masks and have their temperature taken.

The company said store hours will be reduced, display devices will be cleaned regularly and Today at Apple sessions will be paused. In addition, it warned that it walk-in customers may experience delays and it will impose customer limits to maintain distancing.