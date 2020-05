Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 6 include Professional Farmer: American Dream, Zombies Ruined My Day, Reed 2, and Task Force Kampas.

Professional Farmer: American Dream is a farming simulation title, Zombies Ruined My Day is a single-player action title, Reed 2 is a single-player platform title, and Task Force Kampas is a retro action shooter game.