Microsoft to deploy Surface Go 2

Microsoft Corp. this week announced the Surface Go 2, a successor to the low-priced tablet.

The Surface Go 2 will include a new 10.5-inch display but maintain the size of its predecessor.

Standard configurations include the Intel Pentium 4425Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage at $399, or 8GB and 128GB storage at $549.99.

A new Intel Core m3 CPU option, said to be 64 percent faster than the Surface Go, will sell at $629.99. An LTE version will be sold at $729.99.

The final product will include a 5MP front camera, Dual Studio Mics, micro SD card slot, USB-C, and 10-hour battery life.

It will be sold May 12.