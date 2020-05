Apple Inc. this week updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance and the Magic Keyboard.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro options include 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core CPUs for speeds of up to 4.1Ghz.

The Magic Keyboard includes a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm key travel, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Additional features include an Escape key, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299.