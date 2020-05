HP Inc. this week released new Omen gaming desktops which include new chassis and refined thermals.

The Omen 25L and 30L desktops include up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K CPUs or AMD Ryzen 9 3900 CPUs. GPU options include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

New components include 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU, and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU.

The Omen 25L Desktop starts at $899.99. The Omen 30L Desktop starts at $1199.99.