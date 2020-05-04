Retailer price cuts iPad 10.2-inch to $249.99

Retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s iPad 10.2-inch SKU by $80 in a new sales initiative.

This week, the iPad 10.2-inch 32GB SKU sells at $249.99, down from the $329.00 MSRP.

The new iPad includes a 10.2-inch Retina display, an increase from the previous 9.7-inch screen standard.

In addition, it includes the A10 Fusion chip, iPadOS, Apple Pencil support, Smart Keyboard support, and Touch ID.

Finally, it can be paired with Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller or Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Wireless Controller for gaming.