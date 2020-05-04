Resident Evil 3 No. 12 in Japan Apr. 26 sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 3 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 20 and Apr. 26, Resident Evil 3 sold 8,205 units to rank as the No. 12 software for the week.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

Resident Evil 3 shipped two million units to global retail five days post release.