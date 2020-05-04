Final Fantasy VII Remake No. 1 in PS Store Top Games

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a Top Game in the PlayStation Store division.

This week, the Final Fantasy VII Remake ranked No. 1 in Top Games at the PS Store.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.

It sells at $59.99.