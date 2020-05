Target Corp. stores this week price cut Apple Inc.’s Apple Watch Series 5 by $100 in a new sales initiative.

This week, the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm sells at $299.99, $100 off the $399.99 MSRP.

The latest Apple Watch includes a new Always On Display to view the watch face without having to lift the wrist, and holds an 18-hour all-day battery life.

In addition, the Series 5 includes built-in Compass functionality.

New case finishes include Ceramic and Titanium.