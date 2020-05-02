PS4 No. 1; Trials of Mana No. 2 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 33,056 units between Apr. 20 and Apr. 26 to rank at No. 1 in overall hardware sales.

The hardware sold 34,500 units the week prior.

Trials of Mana sold 80,383 units for the week to rank at No 2 for the week.

Sony in Jan. said PS4 sales totaled 106 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.15 billion units to date.

PS Plus Memberships totaled 38.8 million.

In Q2, the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $4.23 billion. It held a operating income of $605 million.

Sony expects to sell 13.5 million PS4 units this fiscal year.