Nintendo Switch No. 1; Trials of Mana No. 3 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 107,104 units between Apr. 20 and Apr. 26 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 27,875 units the week prior.

Trials of Mana ranked as the No. 3 title in the period 70,114 units for the week.

In Q3, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.54 billion.

Between Oct. to Dec., the Nintendo Switch sold 10.81 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 3.24 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 64.64 million units of software in the period.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 52.48 million units to date.

Nintendo in Jan. revised its Nintendo Switch hardware sales forecast to 19.5 million units from 18 million units, and its software sales forecast to 140 million units from 125 million units.