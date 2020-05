Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in May 2020.

In May 2020, the Xbox One will offer V-Rally 4 May 1st to the 31st and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr from May 16th to May 31st.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer Sensible World of Soccer from May 1st to the 15th and Overlord II from May 16th to the 31st.