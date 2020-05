Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Golden Week Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, Romancing SaGa 3, Jump Force Deluxe Edition, Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, and Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

The sale is valid until May 8.