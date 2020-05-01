Fight the Horror, Miden Tower, Robot Squad Simulator X drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released May 1 include Fight the Horror, Miden Tower, Robot Squad Simulator X, Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition, and Super Toy Cars 2.

Fight the Horror is an action survival title that includes 2-player local and online co-op, Miden Tower is a fantasy RPG, Robot Squad Simulator X is a remote-controller robot simulation title, Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition is an RPG with rogue-like elements, and Super Toy Cars 2 is an arcade racing game.