Streets of Rage 4 bouts PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Dotemu this week released Streets of Rage 4 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

In association with Sega Games Co., Ltd., Streets of Rage 4 is a sequel to the classic beat-em-up franchise. It was developed by Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games.

The new title includes hand-drawn graphics, new mechanics, a new story, Battle Mode, and veteran characters Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding.

The final game includes 2-player online co-op and 4-player local co-op multiplayer, 12 stages, unlockable characters, and music by Yūzō Koshiro.

It sells at $24.99.