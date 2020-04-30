Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 haunts Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

Multiplayer Pack Part 2 includes new costumes, new costumes, new floor themes, new ghosts, and new mini-games in the ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes.

Multiplayer Pack Part 1 includes three new costumes for ScareScraper mode, matching themes, and three new mini-games in ScreamPark mode.

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 and Part 2 DLC is sold at $9.99.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 includes ghost capture gameplay from prior entries in the franchise.

New capabilities include the Slam, Suction Shot, and the Burst.

In addition, can as Gooigi for unique functions like passing through doors. A second player can control Gooigi for two-player co-op gameplay.

Finally, ScareScraper Mode is an online co-op survival mode to survive traps and ghosts.

The title has sold 5.37 million units to date at global retail.

Released to the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion is a an action puzzle title in which Luigi utilizes the Poltergust 3000 vacuum to capture ghosts.