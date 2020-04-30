Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered deploys to Xbox One, PC

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

Developed by Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a remaster of the 2009 single-player campaign.

The remaster includes 4K support, improved textures, animations, physically-based rendering, and high-dynamic range lighting.

The PC version includes uncapped framerate and ultrawide monitor support.

Customers who purchase the title will receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including Warzone.

It sells at $19.99.