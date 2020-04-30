Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to battle PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

April 30, 2020

Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the action adventure franchise that will introduce main character Eivor.

Customization options include choice of main character gender, tattoo and war paint, and dual-wield weaponry and shield variants.

The final game will include exploration on land and sea.

It will be sold this holiday.


