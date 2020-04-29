Alien: Isolation price cut at Nintendo eShop

Sega Games Co., Ltd. this month price cut Alien: Isolation for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

This week, Alien: Isolation sells at $24.49, 30 percent off the $39.99 MSRP.

The Nintendo Switch version includes all seven DLCs, gyroscopic aiming and HD Rumble functionality.

Developed by Creative Assembly, Alien: Isolation is a first-person survival horror title that includes Amanda Ripley, daughter of franchise veteran Ellen Ripley.

The title takes place 15 years after the first Alien film with Amanda in a mission to uncover the truth about her mother’s disappearance.

The final game allows users to scavenge resources and improvise to survive the Xenomorph.

The original cast of Alien, including Sigourney Weaver (Ripley), Tom Skerritt (Dallas), Veronica Cartwright (Lambert), Harry Dean Stanton (Brett) and Yaphett Khoto (Parker) reprise their roles from the film in the Crew Expendable DLC and Last Survivor DLC.