Active Neurons, Crawlers and Brawlers, Gun Crazy drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Apr. 29 include Active Neurons, Crawlers and Brawlers, Dread Nautical, Gun Crazy, Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim, and Star Crossed.

Active Neurons is a puzzle game, Crawlers and Brawlers is a 8-bit inspired RPG with online co-op multiplayer functionality, Dread Nautical is a tactical turn-based RPG, Gun Crazy is a side-scrolling shooter, Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim is a mountain bike racing title, and Star Crossed is an action arcade game.

Active Neurons and Dread Nautical are Xbox One Enhanced.