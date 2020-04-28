Xbox Game Pass to drop HyperDot, Levelhead this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release new titles for Xbox Game Pass for Console.

New titles to be released Apr. 30 include HyperDot and Levelhead.

HyperDot is an action arcade title with multiplayer functionality. Levelhead is a platform maker that includes a level editor and local co-op multiplayer.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.