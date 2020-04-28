Sakura Wars battles PS4

Sega Corp. this week released Sakura Wars for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4.

The new entry is set in 1940s Tokyo where the captain of the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo must restore the Imperial Theater following a brutal loss.

The final game features mech battles, animated sequences, and main character designs by Tite Kubo.

Sakura Wars is a turn-based strategy dating simulation franchise. Entries include Sakura Wars, Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die, Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning? and Sakura Wars 4: Fall in Love, Maidens.