Retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select game titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $8 in a 1-day game sale.

Titles discounted to $7.99 include Yakuza Kiwami, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Titanfall 2, NBA 2K19, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Vampyr, WWE 2K19, L.A. Noire, We Happy Few, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

The sale is valid through Apr. 28.