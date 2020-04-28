Daymare: 1998, Ghost Sweeper, Moving Out drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Apr. 28 include Daymare: 1998, Ghost Sweeper, Moving Out, SnowRunner, Telling Lies, and The Inner Friend.

Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival horror title, Ghost Sweeper is a platform title, Moving Out is a simulation strategy title with 4-player local and online multiplayer, SnowRunner is an off-road racing title, Telling Lies is a non-linear adventure game, and The Inner Friend is an action adventure puzzle title.

Moving Out and The Inner Friend are Xbox One X Enhanced.