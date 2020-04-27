Xbox Game Pass to drop Red Dead Redemption 2

Microsoft Corp. this month said it will release Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Xbox Game Pass for Console service May 7.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang gunfight, travel to new towns, interrogate, and yield the option to uphold honor or suffer consequences.

The open-world action title is an epic tale in the life of America’s unforgiving heartland.

The final game includes a vast world and an online multiplayer experience.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.