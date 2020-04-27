GTA V to leave Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this month said Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V will leave the Xbox Game Pass for Console service May 7.

Grand Theft Auto V is set in San Andreas, the largest and most thriving world in the city of Los Santos.

The Xbox One SKU includes updated graphics and sound, new weapons, vehicles, and activities, denser traffic, additional wildlife, new foliage system, enhanced damage and weather effects, and enhanced radio selections.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.