Animal Crossing: New Horizons No. 2 at UK retail in Apr. 18 sales

GfK Chart-Track this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 18, Animal Crossing: New Horizons ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

In the title, Nook Inc. offers a Deserted Island Getaway Package a build a new life on a remote island.

Users can craft tools and furniture, utilize the NookPhone to use the camera and map, earn Nook Miles to exchange for in-game rewards, take Island Tours to gather new DIY materials, Party Play to call up to three other players to explore the island, obtain a permit to pave new paths for construction, and utilize the NookLink to use the Nintendo Switch Online app to text or voice chat other players.

In addition, the title includes Northern or Southern Hemisphere locations which yield different seasonal patterns, Resident Services to sell or purchase items, home owner purchase options, customization options, Airport function to invite residents of other islands to your island, free post launch updates for seasonal events, and amiibo support from the Animal Crossing series.

The final game features activities including gardening, fishing, and interacting with NPCs.

It sells at $59.99.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch system includes pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy at $299.99.