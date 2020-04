Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Spring Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Spring Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Death Stranding, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, NBA 2K20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, Borderlands 3, Days Gone, Jump Force, Kingdom Hearts III, Tekken 7, Code Vein, and Soulcalibur VI.

The sale ends Apr. 28.